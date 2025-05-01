A biologist uses the regression equation y ^ = 2.5 + 1.2 x \hat{y} = 2.5 + 1.2x to predict the weight of a plant ( y y , in grams) based on the number of weeks grown ( x x ). The standard error of the estimate is s e = 0.8 s_e = 0.8 , the mean number of weeks is x ˉ = 6 \bar{x} = 6 , n = 10 n = 10 , and ∑ ( x i − x ˉ ) 2 = 30 \sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2 = 30 . Construct a 99 % 99\% prediction interval for a plant grown for 9 9 weeks.