An economist uses the regression equation y ^ = 12000 + 250 x \hat{y} = 12000 + 250x to predict annual income ( y y , in dollars) based on years of education ( x x ). The standard error of the estimate is s e = 4000 s_e = 4000 , the mean years of education is x ˉ = 14 \bar{x} = 14 , n = 20 n = 20 , and ∑ ( x i − x ˉ ) 2 = 80 \sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2 = 80 . Construct a 99 % 99\% prediction interval for a person with 18 18 years of education.