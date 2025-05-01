A study compares a new online homework system to a traditional homework system for college algebra students. Group 1 1 uses the online system, and Group 2 2 uses the traditional system. Their final exam scores are: Online: n 1 = 16 n_1=16 , x ˉ 1 = 89 \bar{x}_1 = 89 , s 1 = 7 s_1=7 ; Traditional: n 2 = 18 n_2=18 , x ˉ 2 = 85 \bar{x}_2 = 85 , s 2 = 8 s_2=8 . At α = 0.01 \alpha=0.01 , is there sufficient evidence to claim the online system results in higher scores? Assume equal variances.