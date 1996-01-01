A climatologist measures daily rainfall amounts (mm) for 11 11 days: 0.5 , 0.8 , 1.0 , 1.2 , 1.3 , 1.5 , 1.6 , 1.8 , 2.0 , 2.1 , 2.4 0.5,\ 0.8,\ 1.0,\ 1.2,\ 1.3,\ 1.5,\ 1.6,\ 1.8,\ 2.0,\ 2.1,\ 2.4 . Use the boxplot/ quartile method to evaluate whether the distribution of these rainfall amounts is symmetric. Which conclusion is correct?