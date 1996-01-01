A cross-sectional study of 3000 3000 adolescents recorded daily recreational screen time (classified as high if ≥ 4 \ge4 hours/day) and self-reported average nightly sleep duration in hours. The average sleep duration for high screen-time adolescents was 6.2 6.2 hours, and for low screen-time adolescents was 7.4 7.4 hours. What is the research objective?