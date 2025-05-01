A multiple regression model for predicting annual wheat output (in units of tons) is y = 8 , 900 + 5.102 x 1 − 3.876 x 2 y = 8,900 + 5.102x_1 - 3.876x_2 , where x 1 x_1 is the number of acres sown and x 2 x_2 is the number of acres harvested. Estimate the output if x 1 = 25 , 000 x_1 = 25,000 and x 2 = 24 , 300 x_2 = 24,300 .