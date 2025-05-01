A retail analyst recorded service times (minutes) for customers at two checkout configurations: an express lane (for up to 10 10 items) and a standard lane (no item limit). From simple random samples, the times are:





Express lane times:

2.1 , 1.8 , 2.4 , 2.0 , 1.9 , 2.2 , 2.3 , 1.7 , 2.5 , 2.0 2.1, 1.8, 2.4, 2.0, 1.9, 2.2, 2.3, 1.7, 2.5, 2.0 2.1 , 1.8 , 2.4 , 2.0 , 1.9 , 2.2 , 2.3 , 1.7 , 2.5 , 2.0

( n 1 = 10 ) \left(n_1=10\right)



Standard lane times:

3.0 , 3.5 , 2.8 , 3.2 , 3.1 , 2.9 , 3.4 , 3.3 , 2.7 , 3.0 3.0, 3.5, 2.8, 3.2, 3.1, 2.9, 3.4, 3.3, 2.7, 3.0 3.0 , 3.5 , 2.8 , 3.2 , 3.1 , 2.9 , 3.4 , 3.3 , 2.7 , 3.0