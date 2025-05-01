Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Problem 14
A retail analyst recorded service times (minutes) for customers at two checkout configurations: an express lane (for up to items) and a standard lane (no item limit). From simple random samples, the times are:
Express lane times:
2.1,1.8,2.4,2.0,1.9,2.2,2.3,1.7,2.5,2.0
Standard lane times:
3.0,3.5,2.8,3.2,3.1,2.9,3.4,3.3,2.7,3.0
i. Construct separate confidence intervals for the population standard deviation in each lane.
ii. Based on these intervals, does the express lane appear to have less variability than the standard lane?
iii. Do both samples satisfy the requirements for constructing these intervals?