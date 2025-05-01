A strength coach is studying the relationship between an athlete’s maximum half-squat load (in kilograms) and their 10 10 -meter sprint time (in seconds). The data for 8 8 athletes is shown below:

The correlation coefficient for this data is r = − 0.99 r=−0.99 , indicating a strong negative linear relationship: higher squat strength is associated with faster sprint times. Now, the coach adds data for a new athlete who squats 210 kg 210\text{ kg} and has a sprint time of 2.00 2.00 seconds. How will this affect the correlation coefficient r r ?