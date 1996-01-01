Researchers randomly assigned 36 36 adults to two groups. All participants were instructed to avoid using electronic devices for 8 8 hours before a 7 7 p.m. \text{p.m.} memory test. At 7 7 p.m. \text{p.m.} , Group X was allowed to use their smartphones for 30 30 minutes, while Group Y continued to abstain. Both groups then completed a memory recall test, with the number of words correctly recalled from a list of 40 40 being the response variable. Group X had a mean recall of 28.4 28.4 words, while Group Y had a mean of 22.7 22.7 words. Both groups were matched for age, education, and baseline memory ability. What is the conclusion of the study?