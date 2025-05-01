In a study of users’ adoption of a new app feature, researchers claim that the true adoption rate p p is greater than 30 % 30\% . They collect a sample of n = 100 n = 100 users and find a sample proportion p ^ = 0.35 \hat{p}=0.35 . At α = 0.05 α = 0.05 , can they use the normal approximation, and do the data support the claim?