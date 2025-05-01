A company claims that the average battery life of its new marine drone model is 5.0 5.0 hours under continuous use. A marine biologist doubts this claim and tests a random sample of 34 34 drones. The sample shows an average battery life of 4.6 4.6 hours, with a standard deviation of 1.1 1.1 hours. Using a significance level of α = 0.10 α = 0.10 , is there sufficient evidence to reject the company’s claim?