A researcher surveys a random sample of employees from two different companies regarding their satisfaction with workplace wellness programs. The responses are categorized as 'Satisfied', 'Neutral', or 'Dissatisfied'. The data are shown in the contingency table below:

Satisfied Neutral Dissatisfied Company X 22 15 13 Company Y 18 20 17 \begin{array}{cccc} & \text{Satisfied} & \text{Neutral} & \text{Dissatisfied}\\ \text{Company X} & 22 & 15 & 13\\ \text{Company Y} & 18 & 20 & 17\\ & & & \end{array}