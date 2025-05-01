A researcher collects data on 120 120 college students, categorizing them by their major (Science, Arts, Business) and their preferred study method (Group, Solo, Mixed). The observed counts are as follows:

Group Solo Mixed Science 10 18 12 Arts 8 14 10 Business 12 16 20 \begin{array}{c|ccc} & \text{Group} & \text{Solo} & \text{Mixed}\\ \text{Science} & 10 & 18 & 12\\ \text{Arts} & 8 & 14 & 10\\ \text{Business} & 12 & 16 & 20\\ & & & \end{array}