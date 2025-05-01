A study recorded the number of fatal motorcycle and car collisions under different weather conditions (Clear, Rainy, Snowy) in a city over one year. The data are shown in the contingency table below. At α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 , can you conclude that the type of vehicle involved and the weather condition are related?

Clear Rainy Snowy Motorcycle 45 12 3 Car 120 35 10 \begin{array}{cccc} & \text{Clear} & \text{Rainy} & \text{Snowy}\\ \text{Motorcycle} & 45 & 12 & 3\\ \text{Car} & 120 & 35 & 10\end{array}