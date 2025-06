A university reports that the average annual tuition increase over the past 40 40 years has been $ 1 , 200 \$1,200 , with a standard deviation of $ 2 , 400 \$2,400 . If a random sample of 36 36 years is selected, what is the probability that the sample mean annual tuition increase is between $ 900 \$900 and $ 1 , 500 \$1,500 ?