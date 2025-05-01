A study uses the regression equation y ^ = 120 − 2 x \hat{y} = 120 - 2x to predict the number of defective items based on the number of hours worked, where x x is the number of hours. The standard error of the estimate is s e = 8 s_e = 8 , the sample size is n = 16 n = 16 , the mean number of hours is x ˉ = 10 \bar{x} = 10 , and ∑ ( x i − x ˉ ) 2 = 200 \sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2 = 200 . What is the 95 % 95\% prediction interval for the number of defective items when x = 12 x = 12 ?