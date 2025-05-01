A hospital administrator wants to know if there is a relationship between patient satisfaction (Satisfied, Unsatisfied) and type of insurance (Private, Public, None). The observed frequencies are:

Private Public None Satisfied 30 25 15 Unsatisfied 10 20 20 \begin{array}{cccc} & \text{Private} & \text{Public} & \text{None}\\ \text{Satisfied} & 30 & 25 & 15\\ \text{Unsatisfied} & 10 & 20 & 20\\ & & & \end{array}