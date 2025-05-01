A vending machine dispenses five different snack types labeled A, B, C, D, and E. A quality control officer suspects that the machine does not dispense each snack type with equal likelihood. To test this, a sample of 500 500 500 snacks dispensed from the machine was recorded, and the following frequencies were observed:

Assume the expected frequencies for each snack type are equal. A χ 2 \chi^2 goodness-of-fit test will be conducted using a 0.05 0.05 significance level. Is this hypothesis test left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed?