A car manufacturer's competitor claims that the mean fuel efficiency of their new model is different from 35 35 miles per gallon ( mpg \text{mpg} ). A sample of 40 40 cars is tested. The sample has a mean fuel efficiency of 36.7 mpg 36.7~\text{mpg} and a standard deviation of 2.9 mpg 2.9~\text{mpg} . Assume fuel efficiency is normally distributed. Test the competitor's claim at the 0.05 0.05 significance level.