A nutritionist claims that the average daily sodium intake for adults in a certain country is at least 3200 3200 mg \text{mg} . In a random sample of 40 40 adults, the mean daily sodium intake is 3050 3050 mg \text{mg} . Assume the population standard deviation is 400 400 mg \text{mg} At α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 , is there enough evidence to reject the nutritionist's claim?