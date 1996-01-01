A playground injury survey reports probabilities: P leg = 0.32 P_{\text{leg}}=0.32 , P arm = 0.18 P_{\text{arm}}=0.18 , P head = 0.09 P_{\text{head}}=0.09 , P wrist = 0.07 P_{\text{wrist}}=0.07 , P chest = 0.04 P_{\text{chest}}=0.04 , P face = 0.05 P_{\text{face}}=0.05 , and P other = 0.25 P_{\text{other}}=0.25 . What is the probability that a randomly chosen playground injury is to the arm, wrist, or chest?