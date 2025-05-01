A food scientist claims that the mean sodium content in a brand of canned soup is at most 500 500 mg \text{mg} per serving. A random sample of 36 36 cans yields a sample mean of 560 560 mg \text{mg} and a sample standard deviation of 120 120 mg \text{mg} . At α = 0.01 \alpha=0.01 , is there sufficient evidence to reject the scientist’s claim?