A nutritionist is studying the average daily sugar intake in units of grams among teenagers. From a sample of 40 40 teenagers, the mean intake is found to be 68 68 grams with a standard deviation of 9 9 grams. The nutritionist wants to test, at the 0.05 0.05 significance level, the claim that the population mean is not equal to 70 70 grams. What are the correct null and alternative hypotheses?