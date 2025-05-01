A publication claims that the mean monthly cost of a certain type of subscription is more than $ 25.00 \$25.00 . A random sample of 30 30 subscriptions shows a mean cost of $ 26.10 \$26.10 , and the population standard deviation is known to be $ 4.50 \$4.50 . At a significance level of α = 0.01 α = 0.01 , test the claim.