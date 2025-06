In a genetics experiment, the probabilities of certain traits appearing are as follows: 0.07 0.07 for Trait A \text{A} , 0.02 0.02 for B \text{B} , 0.15 0.15 for C \text{C} , and 0.06 0.06 for D \text{D} . According to the definition of an unusual event, which trait or traits are unusual?