A national health survey reports that 65 % 65\% of adults aged 25 25 to 40 40 eat breakfast every day. You randomly select a sample of 220 220 adults in this age group and find that only 120 120 of them report eating breakfast daily. After performing a one-sample proportion z-test, you calculate a z z -score of – 5.03 –5.03 . Based on the z-score, can you conclude that this sample is representative of the population at the α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 level?