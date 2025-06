The mean daily temperature in Helsinki during winter months has a mean of 2.8 ∘ C 2.8^{\circ}\text{C} and a standard deviation of 5.7 ∘ C 5.7^\circ\text{C} . Suppose random samples of size 64 64 are drawn from this population, and the mean temperature of each sample is recorded. What are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means?