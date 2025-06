A restaurant offers 3 3 types of sandwiches, chicken ( CH \text{CH} ), beef ( BF \text{BF} ), and veggie ( VG \text{VG} ), and 2 2 types of bread, white ( WH \text{WH} ) and wheat ( WT \text{WT} ). If a customer randomly selects one sandwich and one type of bread, what is the sample space, and how many possible meal arrangements are there?