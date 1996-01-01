A study examined the effect of a single cup of coffee on reaction time while driving in a driving simulator. 20 20 college students each completed a simulated drive after drinking a decaffeinated placebo beverage, and then after drinking a beverage containing one cup of brewed coffee. The researchers reported an average improvement in braking reaction time of 12 12 milliseconds after the coffee. Which plausible factor that could affect the result was not controlled in this design?