A health researcher claims that people's favorite types of exercise differ from the preferences suggested by previous national fitness survey data. According to the national survey, the distribution of exercise preferences is as follows:

Running: 35 % 35\%

Weightlifting: 25 % 25\%

Yoga/Pilates: 20 % 20\%

Other: 20 % 20\%

To test this claim, the researcher randomly selects 500 500 adults and records their favorite type of exercise. The results are shown in the table below.