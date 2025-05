A chemist records the reaction times (in seconds) for two different catalysts. Construct a 95 % 95\% confidence interval for the population variance for each catalyst. Based on your results, is there a significant difference in variation?

Catalyst A: 8.2 , 8.4 , 8.3 , 8.1 , 8.5 8.2, 8.4, 8.3, 8.1, 8.5

Catalyst B: 7.9 , 8.1 , 8.0 , 8.2 , 8.3 7.9, 8.1, 8.0, 8.2, 8.3