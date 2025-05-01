Researchers are testing a medication to prevent migraines. In a randomized trial, 60 , 000 60,000 60 , 000 subjects were divided into two groups. 30 , 100 30,100 30 , 100 received the medication, and 12 12 of them experienced migraines. The other 29 , 900 29,900 29 , 900 received a placebo, and 47 47 of them experienced migraines. The p p p -value for the difference in migraine rates is less than 0.001 0.001 . What should be concluded about the medication's effectiveness?