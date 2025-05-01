A researcher claims that the mean weight of apples in a storage bin is 180 180 grams. To test this claim, a quality control officer collects a random sample of 12 12 apples, and records their weights (in grams) as:

178 , 182 , 175 , 180 , 176 , 179 , 181 , 183 , 177 , 179 , 180 , 178 178, 182, 175, 180, 176, 179, 181, 183, 177, 179, 180, 178