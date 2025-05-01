A travel agency claims that the reasons people choose their vacation destinations are distributed as follows: 35 % 35\% for relaxation, 25 % 25\% for adventure, 20 % 20\% for cultural experiences, and 20 % 20\% for family visits. In a survey of 900 900 travelers, 310 310 chose relaxation, 220 220 chose adventure, 180 180 chose cultural experiences, and 190 190 chose family visits. At α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 , test whether the agency's claim about the distribution is supported by the data.