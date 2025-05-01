A researcher claims that the distribution of people’s preferred grocery shopping methods has changed from a past survey. According to the past survey, the distribution was:

In-store shopping: 50 % 50\%

Online pickup: 20 % 20\%

Home delivery: 15 % 15\%

Subscription service: 15 % 15\%

To test this claim, a sample of 400 400 people was surveyed with the following results: