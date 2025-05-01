A nutritionist predicts daily calorie intake ( y y ) based on hours of physical activity per week (x) using the regression equation y ^ = 1800 − 50 x \hat{y} = 1800 - 50x . The standard error of estimate is s y = 150 s_y = 150 , the sample size is n = 25 n = 25 , the mean hours of activity is x ˉ = 5 \bar{x} = 5 , and S x x = 250 S_{xx} = 250 . Construct a 90 % 90\% prediction interval for a person who exercises x 0 = 8 x_0 = 8 hours per week.