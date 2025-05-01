A researcher claims that the mean annual rainfall in a certain region exceeds 950 mm 950~\text{mm} . To test this claim, you collect data from 36 36 randomly selected locations and find a mean rainfall of 910 mm 910~\text{mm} . Assume the population standard deviation is 480 mm 480~\text{mm} . At α = 0.04 \alpha=0.04 , can you support the researcher's claim?