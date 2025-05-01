The regression equation y = 32 , 450 + 2.789 x 1 − 1.654 x 2 y = 32,450 + 2.789x_1 - 1.654x_2 predicts the annual potato yield (in units of pounds per acre), where x 1 x_1 is the number of acres planted and x 2 x_2 is the number of acres lost to disease. What is the predicted yield if x 1 = 21 , 800 x_1 = 21,800 and x 2 = 1 , 200 x_2 = 1,200 ?