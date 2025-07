Check if the requirements for applying a normal distribution to compare two population proportions are met. If they are, conduct a test of the claim using the specified significance level. Assume the samples are randomly chosen and independent.

Claim: p 1 ≠ p 2 p_1

e p_2 , α = 0.01 \alpha=0.01

Sample statistics:

Group 1 1 : 48 48 successes out of 90 90 trials

Group 2 2 : 52 52 successes out of 100 100 trials