A tech organization claims that the average starting salary for entry-level software testers is $ 52 , 000 \$52,000 . To evaluate this claim, a random sample of 15 15 entry-level software testers is selected, with a mean salary of $ 48 , 400 \text{\$}48,400 and a sample standard deviation of $ 6700 \text{\$}6700 . Assume that the population is normally distributed. At the 0.05 0.05 significance level, is there sufficient evidence to reject the organization’s claim?