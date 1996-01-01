- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Standard Normal Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
Standard Normal Distribution Practice Problems
A factory produces light bulbs, and of them pass quality control. If a box contains bulbs, what is the probability that at least bulbs pass quality control? Use the normal approximation if appropriate, and state whether this is an unusual event.
The dashed lines represent the mean and -standard-deviation intervals in the following normal distribution. Estimate the values of the mean and standard deviation.
A company survey shows that of employees are satisfied with their current work schedule. If employees are randomly chosen, what is the probability that at most are satisfied with their work schedule? Use the normal approximation if appropriate.
A company survey shows that of employees are satisfied with their current work schedule. If employees are randomly chosen, what is the probability that more than are satisfied with their work schedule? Use the normal approximation if appropriate.
A company survey shows that of employees are satisfied with their current work schedule. If employees are randomly chosen, what is the probability that the number who are satisfied with their work schedule is between and , inclusive? Use the normal approximation if appropriate.
A chemical process targets a concentration of with a standard deviation of . Use the control chart below to determine whether the given process is in control or out of control.
A recent survey found that of adults in a city support expanding the local park. If adults are randomly chosen, what is the probability that the sample proportion supporting the expansion is less than ?
Determine the -value corresponding to the combined shaded regions under the standard normal distribution shown below:
Determine the -score corresponding to the shaded region under the standard normal distribution shown below:
Determine the -score corresponding to the shaded region under the standard normal distribution shown below:
The fines (in dollars) for a random sample of parking violations are listed below.
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
, , , , , , , , ,
Use a histogram to answer the following question:
Does the distribution appear to be bell-shaped, skewed, or uniform?