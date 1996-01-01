- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
3. Describing Data Numerically
4. Probability
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
11. Correlation
12. Regression
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
14. ANOVA
Addition Rule: Videos & Practice Problems
Addition Rule Practice Problems
A survey records the number of students enrolled in different types of courses and at different levels at a university. If a student is selected at random, what is the probability that the student is enrolled in a science or commerce course?
The table below shows the distribution of company sizes in a certain industry.
What is the probability that a randomly selected company has at least employees?
If the probability of event A is 0.2 and the probability of event B is 0.3, what is the probability of either event A or event B occurring if they are mutually exclusive?
If the probability of event A is 0.4, the probability of event B is 0.5, and the probability of both events A and B occurring is 0.1, what is the probability of either event A or event B occurring?
What is the probability of rolling a number greater than 3 or an even number on a six-sided die?