Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability: Videos & Practice Problems
Basic Concepts of Probability Practice Problems
92 problems
91PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following table shows the number of secondary school students (in thousands) enrolled in Illinois and Florida by grade. If a student is chosen at random from all those listed, what is the probability that the student is from Illinois and in twelfth grade?