Counting: Videos & Practice Problems
Counting Practice Problems
A coach needs to assign runners to specific positions in a relay race. Is this situation best described as a permutation, a combination, or neither?
A teacher wants to select books from a shelf of different books to recommend to students. Does this scenario involve permutations, combinations, or neither?
In a spelling bee, finalists are competing. If there are no ties, how many distinct ways can the finalists be ranked from first to last?
A local art contest has entries. In how many different ways can the judges award first, second, and third place ribbons to three unique artists?
A teacher has a list of students and wants to select and arrange of them to present projects in a specific order. How many different ways can the teacher choose and order the students?
A box contains red balls, blue balls, and green balls. If balls are drawn at random without replacement, what is the probability that all three are of different colors?
A professor is selecting a panel of students from a class of to participate in a debate. How many different panels can be formed?
A game show has a pool of contestants. In how many ways can a group of contestants be selected to participate in the final round, if the order of selection does not matter?
A student council has members. One member is chosen as president and another as secretary. If the names of all members are placed in a hat, what is the probability of randomly selecting the name of the president and the name of the secretary?
You have a playlist of songs, of which are rock songs. If you play songs at random in succession without repeats, what is the probability that all songs played are rock songs?
A school has students in grade , consisting of day scholars and boarders. The school wants to select students to form the student council planning committee.
Use technology or a calculator to find the number of ways to choose students from the .
A tech company employs programmers: specialize in software and in hardware. The company wants to create a project team of programmers that represents both specialties. How should the company select a representative sample for the team?
A club is selecting a president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer from a group of members. Four of these members are from the drama team. What is the probability that none of the officers chosen are from the drama team?
A city health department is testing wells for lead contamination. wells are found to be contaminated. If wells are to be randomly selected, how many ways can the department pick exactly contaminated well and uncontaminated wells?
A company has employees in the sales department, in marketing, and in engineering. If employees are randomly chosen to attend a training, what is the probability that exactly are from engineering?
A shipment of smartphone batteries contains that are faulty. If a quality inspector randomly selects batteries, what is the probability that at least of them are not faulty?
A committee of is to be formed from men and women. What is the probability that the committee will have exactly men and women?
A hand of cards is dealt from a standard -card deck. What is the probability that your hand contains exactly pair, with the other cards all of different ranks and different from the pair?
A warehouse has smartphones, of which are defective. How many ways can a retailer select smartphones and receive at least that is not defective?
A robotics club has five autonomous bots, each programmed to monitor one of five different zones in a testing facility. If each bot is randomly assigned to a different zone (with no overlaps), how many distinct monitoring assignments are possible?
A lab technician must randomly select different chemicals from a shelf containing labeled samples for a compatibility test. In how many different ways can the technician choose chemicals?
(Note: The order in which the chemicals are selected does not matter; only the pair of selected chemicals is important.)
A locker code consists of three colors followed by one digit. The available colors are: red, green, blue, yellow, orange, purple, white, black, gray, and pink. However, the first color cannot be red, green, or blue. Digits range from to . If colors and digits can repeat, what is the probability of randomly guessing the correct code on the first try?
In a lottery, there are tickets, and your group owns of them. If the first, second, and third prizes are drawn in sequence, what is the probability that your group wins all prizes?
A total of employees completed a workplace safety course. Their ratings are summarized below:
If three employees are selected at random without replacement, what is the probability that all three received a rating of satisfactory or better?
A batch of lightbulbs includes exactly that are defective. If a quality inspector randomly selects lightbulbs without replacement, what is the probability that at least one defective bulb is found in the sample?
A secure messaging app requires users to create a -character PIN. The app's policy states that the chance of randomly guessing a PIN in one try must be less than . What is the minimum number of unique characters that should be allowed for PIN creation to satisfy this policy?
A total of employees completed a workplace safety course. Their ratings are summarized below:
If three employees are selected randomly without replacement, what is the probability that all three received a rating of good or satisfactory?