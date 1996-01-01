- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Counting: Videos & Practice Problems
Counting Practice Problems
A company has marketing specialists and finance specialists. A team of employees is selected at random to attend a conference. What is the probability that all four selected employees are finance specialists?
A digital music generator creates a song with segments, and for each segment, there are possible musical patterns. How many different songs can be produced by this generator?
A company has engineers and technicians. A team of employees is selected at random to attend a training session. What is the probability that exactly two engineers and two technicians are selected?
You randomly select two numbers from to , then their sum and add to obtain a total. What is the probability of getting a total of ?
The following table shows the number of secondary school students (in thousands) enrolled in Illinois and Florida by grade. If a student is chosen at random from all those listed, what is the probability that the student is enrolled in Florida, given that the student is in the th grade?