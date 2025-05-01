Exact Method For each of the three different methods of hypothesis testing (identified in the left column), enter the P-values corresponding to the given alternative hypothesis and sample data. Use a 0.05 significance level. Note that the entries in the last column correspond to the Chapter Problem. How do the results agree with the large sample size?
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions
Using Confidence Intervals to Test Hypotheses When analyzing the last digits of telephone numbers in Port Jefferson, it is found that among 1000 randomly selected digits, 119 are zeros. If the digits are randomly selected, the proportion of zeros should be 0.1.
b. Use the P-value method with a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the proportion of zeros equals 0.1.
Using Confidence Intervals to Test Hypotheses When analyzing the last digits of telephone numbers in Port Jefferson, it is found that among 1000 randomly selected digits, 119 are zeros. If the digits are randomly selected, the proportion of zeros should be 0.1.
c. Use the sample data to construct a 95% confidence interval estimate of the proportion of zeros. What does the confidence interval suggest about the claim that the proportion of zeros equals 0.1?
Using Confidence Intervals to Test Hypotheses When analyzing the last digits of telephone numbers in Port Jefferson, it is found that among 1000 randomly selected digits, 119 are zeros. If the digits are randomly selected, the proportion of zeros should be 0.1.
d. Compare the results from the critical value method, the P-value method, and the confidence interval method. Do they all lead to the same conclusion?
Randomization: Testing a Claim About a Proportion
In Exercises 5–8, use the randomization procedure for the indicated exercise.
Section 8-2, Exercise 9 "Cursed Movie"
Job Search A Gallup poll of 195,600 employees showed that 51% of them were actively searching for new jobs. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the majority of employees are searching for new jobs
Perception and Reality In a presidential election, 308 out of 611 voters surveyed said that they voted for the candidate who won (based on data from ICR Survey Research Group). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that among all voters, the percentage who believe that they voted for the winning candidate is equal to 43%, which is the actual percentage of votes for the winning candidate. What does the result suggest about voter perceptions?
Lightning Deaths The graph in Cumulative Review Exercise 5 was created by using data consisting of 242 male deaths from lightning strikes and 64 female deaths from lightning strikes. Assume that these data are randomly selected lightning deaths and proceed to test the claim that the proportion of male deaths is greater than . Use a 0.01 significance level. Any explanation for the result?
In Exercises 1–10, based on the nature of the given data, do the following:
a. Pose a key question that is relevant to the given data.
b. Identify a procedure or tool from this chapter or the preceding chapters to address the key question from part (a).
c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.
Video Games In a survey of subjects aged 18–29, subjects were asked if they play video games often or sometimes. Among 1017 males, 72% answered "yes." Among 984 females, 49% answered "yes" (based on data from a Pew Research Center survey).
In Exercises 1–10, based on the nature of the given data, do the following:
a. Pose a key question that is relevant to the given data.
b. Identify a procedure or tool from this chapter or the preceding chapters to address the key question from part (a).
c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.
Video Games In a survey of subjects aged 18–29, subjects were asked if they play video games often or sometimes. Among 984 females, 49% answered "yes" (based on data from a Pew Research Center survey).