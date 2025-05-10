Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:26 minutes
Problem 8.2.33
Textbook Question
Exact Method For each of the three different methods of hypothesis testing (identified in the left column), enter the P-values corresponding to the given alternative hypothesis and sample data. Use a 0.05 significance level. Note that the entries in the last column correspond to the Chapter Problem. How do the results agree with the large sample size?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the hypothesis for each scenario. For example, in the first column, the null hypothesis is H₀: p = 0.5, and the alternative hypothesis is H₁: p ≠ 0.5. Similarly, interpret the hypotheses for the other columns.
Step 2: Calculate the test statistic for each method. For the Normal approximation, use the formula for the z-score: z = (x - np) / sqrt(np(1-p)), where x is the number of successes, n is the sample size, and p is the hypothesized proportion. For the Exact method, use the binomial probability formula. For the Exact method with continuity correction, adjust the x value by ±0.5 before calculating the z-score.
Step 3: Determine the P-value for each test statistic. For the Normal approximation, use the z-score to find the P-value from the standard normal distribution table. For the Exact method, calculate the cumulative probability using the binomial distribution. For the Exact method with continuity correction, use the adjusted z-score to find the P-value.
Step 4: Compare the P-values to the significance level (α = 0.05). If the P-value is less than 0.05, reject the null hypothesis; otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Step 5: Analyze the results for the large sample size (third column). Note that as the sample size increases, the Normal approximation becomes more accurate, and the differences between the methods (Exact, Normal approximation, and Exact with continuity correction) diminish.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to calculate a test statistic and corresponding P-value. The P-value indicates the strength of evidence against the null hypothesis, helping to determine whether to reject H0 at a specified significance level.
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
P-value
The P-value is a measure that helps determine the significance of results in hypothesis testing. It represents the probability of observing the sample data, or something more extreme, assuming the null hypothesis is true. A smaller P-value indicates stronger evidence against the null hypothesis, and if it is less than the significance level (e.g., 0.05), the null hypothesis is typically rejected.
Step 3: Get P-Value
Normal Approximation vs. Exact Methods
Normal approximation methods are used in hypothesis testing when sample sizes are large enough for the Central Limit Theorem to apply, allowing the sampling distribution to be approximated by a normal distribution. In contrast, exact methods, such as the binomial test, are used for smaller sample sizes or when the normal approximation may not be valid. The choice of method can affect the calculated P-values and the conclusions drawn from the hypothesis tests.
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
