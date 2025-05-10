Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to calculate a test statistic and corresponding P-value. The P-value indicates the strength of evidence against the null hypothesis, helping to determine whether to reject H0 at a specified significance level.

P-value The P-value is a measure that helps determine the significance of results in hypothesis testing. It represents the probability of observing the sample data, or something more extreme, assuming the null hypothesis is true. A smaller P-value indicates stronger evidence against the null hypothesis, and if it is less than the significance level (e.g., 0.05), the null hypothesis is typically rejected.