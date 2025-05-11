Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1). In this case, the null hypothesis would state that the proportion of male deaths is equal to or less than that of female deaths, while the alternative hypothesis would claim that the proportion of male deaths is greater. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses

Significance Level The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis. A significance level of 0.01 indicates that there is a 1% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none. This means that if the p-value obtained from the test is less than 0.01, we would reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative. Recommended video: Guided course 04:46 04:46 Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4