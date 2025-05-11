Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Randomization Randomization is a statistical technique used to assign subjects to different groups in a way that eliminates bias. It ensures that each participant has an equal chance of being placed in any group, which helps to create comparable groups and allows for valid inferences about the population. In hypothesis testing, randomization can be used to simulate the distribution of a test statistic under the null hypothesis.

Proportion A proportion is a statistical measure that represents the fraction of a whole, often expressed as a percentage. In the context of hypothesis testing, it refers to the ratio of a specific outcome to the total number of observations. Understanding proportions is crucial when testing claims about population characteristics, as it helps to quantify the likelihood of observing certain results under different conditions.