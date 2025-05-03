Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1). In this case, H0 would state that 50% or fewer employees are searching for new jobs, while H1 would claim that more than 50% are. The test assesses whether the sample data provides enough evidence to reject H0 in favor of H1. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses

Significance Level The significance level, denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis. A significance level of 0.01 indicates a 1% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none (Type I error). In this scenario, it means that the results must be statistically significant at the 1% level to support the claim that the majority of employees are job searching. Recommended video: Guided course 04:46 04:46 Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4