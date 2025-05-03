Table of contents
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 8.RE.1
Textbook Question
Job Search A Gallup poll of 195,600 employees showed that 51% of them were actively searching for new jobs. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the majority of employees are searching for new jobs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Formulate the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (Hₐ). The null hypothesis is H₀: p ≤ 0.5 (the proportion of employees actively searching for new jobs is 50% or less). The alternative hypothesis is Hₐ: p > 0.5 (the proportion of employees actively searching for new jobs is greater than 50%).
Identify the significance level (α). The problem specifies a significance level of 0.01, which means there is a 1% risk of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is true.
Calculate the test statistic using the formula for a one-proportion z-test: z = (p̂ - p₀) / √((p₀(1 - p₀)) / n), where p̂ is the sample proportion (0.51), p₀ is the hypothesized proportion (0.5), and n is the sample size (195,600).
Determine the critical value for a one-tailed z-test at the 0.01 significance level. Use a z-table or statistical software to find the z-value corresponding to a cumulative probability of 0.99.
Compare the calculated z-test statistic to the critical value. If the test statistic is greater than the critical value, reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Interpret the result in the context of the problem.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1). In this case, H0 would state that 50% or fewer employees are searching for new jobs, while H1 would claim that more than 50% are. The test assesses whether the sample data provides enough evidence to reject H0 in favor of H1.
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Significance Level
The significance level, denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis. A significance level of 0.01 indicates a 1% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none (Type I error). In this scenario, it means that the results must be statistically significant at the 1% level to support the claim that the majority of employees are job searching.
Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4
P-Value
The p-value is a statistic that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of observing the sample data, or something more extreme, if the null hypothesis is true. If the p-value is less than the significance level (0.01 in this case), it suggests that the observed data is unlikely under H0, leading to its rejection and supporting the claim that the majority of employees are searching for new jobs.
Step 3: Get P-Value
